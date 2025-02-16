Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 60908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCFS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Stock Down 19.7 %

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.04. The firm has a market cap of C$21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.