TigerOak Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 21,190 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

