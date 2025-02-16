TigerOak Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,807 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

IWR opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

