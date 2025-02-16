TigerOak Management L.L.C. Makes New $694,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 268,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

