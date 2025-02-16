TigerOak Management L.L.C. Takes $213,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 186.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,705,000. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,673,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 209.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $85.61 and a one year high of $188.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $140.24.

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

