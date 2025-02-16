Top Defense Stocks Worth Watching – February 16th

Lockheed Martin, Citigroup, RTX, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are stocks of companies that primarily operate within the defense sector, involved in the manufacturing and distribution of military equipment, weapons, technology, and related services. These companies typically derive a significant portion of their revenue from contracts with government agencies and defense departments around the world. Investment in defense stocks can be influenced by geopolitical events, military spending trends, and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $11.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.15. 3,251,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $418.58 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.83. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. 16,021,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,631,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.68. 7,714,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.65. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.52. 5,037,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,679. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.09. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $16.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.70. 2,035,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.95 and its 200-day moving average is $499.28. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

