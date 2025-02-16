Top Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – February 16th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are publicly traded assets in companies that focus on renewable and sustainable sources of energy, such as solar, wind, hydropower, and geothermal. These stocks represent investments in companies dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental sustainability through the development and implementation of clean energy technologies. Investors who choose to invest in green energy stocks show support for the transition to a more environmentally friendly and sustainable energy future. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $40.90. 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 140,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,315. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $437.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.33. 35,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,171. The firm has a market cap of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 16,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,305. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

