Top Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

AltC Acquisition, Exxon Mobil, and ServiceNow are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares of ownership in companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and gas products. These stocks are influenced by factors such as oil prices, supply and demand dynamics, and geopolitical events that impact the oil industry, making them a popular investment choice for those seeking exposure to the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $4.30 on Thursday, reaching $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,768,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.95. 6,096,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,580,540. The stock has a market cap of $474.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $985.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,075.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $969.56. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Featured Articles