Top Telecom Stocks To Consider – February 13th

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, AT&T, CRH, and CyberArk Software are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to stocks of companies within the telecommunications industry that provide services such as phone, internet, television, and other communication services. Investors may consider telecom stocks as part of their investment portfolio due to the potential for revenue growth, dividend yields, and overall performance of the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.30. 10,412,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,534,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 189.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.28. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $988.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,075.99 and a 200 day moving average of $969.56. The company has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65. The company has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,536,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,375,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $183.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.84. 3,982,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,694. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $28.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $409.08. 984,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,071. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $223.09 and a 52-week high of $418.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,512.20 and a beta of 1.15.

