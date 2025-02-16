Top Toy Stocks To Follow Today – February 16th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, GameStop, Take-Two Interactive Software, Tractor Supply, and TKO Group are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, and sell toys and games for children and adults. These stocks can be part of the consumer discretionary sector and are influenced by factors such as consumer spending trends, product innovation, and seasonal demand. Investors may consider adding toy stocks to their portfolios for potential growth opportunities driven by changes in consumer preferences and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,071.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $969.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.13.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,096,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. 12,071,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 151.01 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.76. 1,454,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average of $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $215.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

TSCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. 4,901,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 1.06.

