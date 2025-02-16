Top Utility Stocks To Follow Today – February 14th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, CRH, and Fortis are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks refer to shares of companies that provide essential services such as water, electricity, natural gas, and telecommunications. These companies are typically seen as stable investments due to steady cash flows and dividends, making them attractive to investors seeking consistent income. Utility stocks are often considered defensive stocks due to their lower volatility and correlation with economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.77. 51,384,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,920,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.01, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.79. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $482.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,351. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.44. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $309.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,409. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.30. Eaton has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Fortis (FTS)

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,243,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,674. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. Fortis has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

