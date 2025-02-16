Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $148.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 5,734,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 5,814,726 shares.The stock last traded at $81.57 and had previously closed at $81.92.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.