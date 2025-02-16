Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $148.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 5,734,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 5,814,726 shares.The stock last traded at $81.57 and had previously closed at $81.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,016.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 178,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

