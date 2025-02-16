TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLSI. Roth Capital raised TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at TriSalus Life Sciences

NASDAQ TLSI opened at $5.65 on Thursday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $172.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, CFO James Emmett Young purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,500. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Murphy acquired 15,000 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $79,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,306.92. This trade represents a 8.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 124,868 shares of company stock worth $575,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,542 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.