trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 56,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in trivago stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned approximately 0.41% of trivago at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on trivago in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.55.

trivago Price Performance

TRVG stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Further Reading

