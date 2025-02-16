TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading 3.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 3,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 4.52% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

