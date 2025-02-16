TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $44.67. 4,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 3,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

