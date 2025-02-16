Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.57% from the company’s current price.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.