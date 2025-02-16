U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 222,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.