Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after acquiring an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,747 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

