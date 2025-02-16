UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 315,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,968.0 days.
UCB Price Performance
Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. UCB has a 12 month low of $110.35 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average of $181.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
UCB Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.