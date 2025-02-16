UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 315,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,968.0 days.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. UCB has a 12 month low of $110.35 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day moving average of $181.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.