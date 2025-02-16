UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Boosted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,402.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UGI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 318,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

