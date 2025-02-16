United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.76. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United-Guardian by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United-Guardian by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

