United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Rentals stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $741.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $769.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.48 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.08.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

