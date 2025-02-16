USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $604.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

