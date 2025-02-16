V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 2,243 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1,370.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 113.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC restated an “outperformer” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $50.92 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

