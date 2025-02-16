V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 225,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 88,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 22,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIV shares. New Street Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

