V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $439,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $219,045,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $159,823,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

