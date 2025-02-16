V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $684.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 22.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

