V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,017.9% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

