V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PTC by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in PTC by 542.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,549,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.30 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average of $183.40.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

