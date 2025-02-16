V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $38,909,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $456.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.71 and its 200 day moving average is $457.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

