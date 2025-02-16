Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,854,454. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at $976,633. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $15,530,564 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $994.82.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $933.60 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $934.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

