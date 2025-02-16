Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.17 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

