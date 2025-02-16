Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 825 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

