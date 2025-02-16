Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Up 46.1% in January

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,008.0 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLOUF opened at $18.91 on Friday. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

Get Vallourec alerts:

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.