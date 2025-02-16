Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,426,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,542,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,871,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,013,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,990,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

