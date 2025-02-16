Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after buying an additional 953,708 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,823,000 after buying an additional 6,687,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after buying an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,675,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,224,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,639,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,095,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

