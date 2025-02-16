Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 276.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,679 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.