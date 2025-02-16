Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 199.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,785 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,939,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

