Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB opened at $247.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.