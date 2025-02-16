Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 242,067 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 320.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,067 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,604 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 494,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101,317 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

