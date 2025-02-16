Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,353,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $61,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

