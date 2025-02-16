Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 14,261 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $290,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $561.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $549.88 and its 200-day moving average is $533.38. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

