Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 4,675 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

