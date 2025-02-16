Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 683.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $36.46 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

