Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

Invesco QQQ, Intel, Reddit, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, and Tempus AI are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of a company that are considered undervalued based on fundamental analysis, typically trading at a lower price in relation to their intrinsic value. Investors who follow a value investing strategy seek these stocks with the belief that, over time, their true worth will be recognized by the market, leading to potential price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $535.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,369,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,993,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $521.86 and a 200-day moving average of $497.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of INTC traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.51. 192,898,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,109,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Reddit (RDDT)

RDDT traded down $12.79 on Thursday, hitting $203.68. 18,600,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.29. Reddit has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $230.41.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $88.46. 38,714,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,475,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $93.79.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM traded up $10.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.93. 26,005,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330,947. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

