Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,417,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,799 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $123,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,577,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 349,778 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 95,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

