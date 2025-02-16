Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 23,733 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $119.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.