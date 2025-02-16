Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 23,733 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $119.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.45.
BioNTech Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
