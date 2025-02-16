Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is American Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $41,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

